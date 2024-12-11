Taylor Swift song signs in Vancouver will soon spell holiday magic

Photo: . A map to the locations of the light up signs set up around Vancouver with holiday-themed lyrics.

In celebration of Taylor Swift ending the Eras Tour in Vancouver, 13 light signs were set up in Vancouver.

They featured song names written by the pop star, running from quite short ("Me") to not very long ("Shake it Off"). One of the most popular was "Swiftcouver," which drew lines of fans on the waterfront.

Now that the Eras Tour is over, the letters are being scrambled together as if in a giant Scrabble bag and new words will pop up on display around Vancouver soon.

"We’re replacing the much-visited Taylor [Swift] lyrics with holiday words as of December 12," reads a press release from Destination Downtown.

This time, 12 signs will be set up around town from Dec. 17 to 31. They'll be located in many of the same places as the Swift song signs.

Destination Downtown is a program run by the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association along with partners like Destination Vancouver and the City of Vancouver.

Along with the signs, Destination Downtown has other attractions and activities going on in the city, including fire performances and beacons along the staircase between the seawall and Jack Poole Plaza, live opera at Cardero Park, and an ambient light display near the Komagata Maru Memorial.

Beyond the holidays, the letters from the signs will be available to be used for future events.