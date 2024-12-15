FortisBC offers targeted energy efficiency assistance to households that need it most

Photo: BCNPHA Photo's of Ariana Arguello (FortisBC) with Lilian Chau (Entre Nous Femmes), recipient of the FortisBC Energy Leader Award.

FortisBC is offering financial assistance for people and organizations struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.

Reports from the World Health Organization show that poor energy efficiency is more likely to affect low-income households and can adversely affect the overall health and well-being of this already vulnerable population.

“With the challenges faced by our most vulnerable customers, we understand that energy efficiency isn’t a ‘nice to have,’ it’s a ‘need to have,’” says Ariana Arguello, conservation and energy management program manager at FortisBC.

“That’s why the dedication from the team and residents at Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society, especially their approach to include energy conservation education into their projects, is so inspiring. It demonstrates how taking specific actions to reduce energy use can lead to more comfortable homes and help improve the quality of life for residents.”

Homes built before 1997, when national energy codes for buildings were first introduced, are more likely to have outdated heating systems, poor insulation and drafty windows and doors, resulting in higher energy use and associated costs.

FortisBC is now offering free assistance for income-qualified customers and other energy savings programs all year round.

The programs include rebates, a free Energy Saving Kit and hands-on support to help them save energy and lower their energy bills.

One example is the non-profit, Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society, who help their residents lower energy use through free programs. ENFHS serves more than 1,200 women, gender-diverse people, single-parent families and seniors across its 13 Lower Mainland buildings.

ENFHS has received the FortisBC Energy Leader Award for showing how energy-efficiency upgrades go beyond energy savings and have a positive impact on their residents.

“At the heart of our work is the dedication to residents’ well-being and comfort. With the support of FortisBC and the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, we’ve been able to access valuable energy-saving programs, helping us progress towards greater energy efficiency and resilience as an organization,” says Lilian Chau, chief executive officer at Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society.

For more information about FortisBC’s rebate programs click here.