Huge, three-storey entertainment hub opening on Vancouver's Granville Strip

Photo: . Vancouver's Rec Room will be the Western Canadian flagship of the brand with more than 75 amusement games like mini-golf, augmented reality darts and axe throwing.

A massive, multifaceted entertainment hub will open in downtown Vancouver this week.

The Rec Room is finally opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, offering Vancouverites three storeys of games, food, and entertainment.

The 45,000 square foot space used to be the Cineplex Odeon Granville 7 theatre in the middle of Vancouver's Entertainment district, aka the Granville Strip.

Cineplex still runs the place, but instead of movie screens, it now has 75 different amusement games (including mini-golf, augmented reality darts, and axe throwing), three new food options, live entertainment, private party space, and more, according to a press release.

The Rec Room brand has a dozen locations across Canada, including at the Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby, but the huge new space in downtown Vancouver is the Western Canadian flagship.

"The space seamlessly blends the historic sites of the Palms Hotel and Coronet Theatre buildings with a newly constructed development," reads a press release about the new entertainment hub.

The Rec Room can be found at 855 Granville St.