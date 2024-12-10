Taylor Swift concerts power record-breaking transit use in Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A Taylor Swift-styled map was set up at the entrance of Stadium-Chinatown Station.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has helped break a record in Vancouver: Transit usage.

Compass card data is only available from 2017 to present, so it's not a particularly old record, but TransLink says there were 1.9 million journeys taken across all of Metro Vancouver's transit system from Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8 (the three days Swift played shows at BC Place), which led to a couple of new records.

Stadium–Chinatown station had its three busiest days since records began. Of note, Friday saw 33,500 boardings take place on the SkyTrain.

And on Sunday, there were 516,000 rides on the transit system, making it the busiest non-holiday Sunday (holidays like Canada Day in 2019 were busier).

There were a few other big numbers, too. Like the 108 special buses that ran between BC Place and Waterfront Station to help move people out of the area after the shows.

And 1,200 people got to their beds via a Midnight Train going not anywhere, but Mission in the end.

The SeaBus service was also busy, with 70,000 boardings. That's a 64 per cent increase compared to the recent weekends, according to TransLink.