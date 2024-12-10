Half as many drug deaths reported in Southern Interior for October

Photo: Castanet Across the Interior Health Region,? there were 23 drug deaths reported in this October, a marked decrease from the 50 drug fatalities reported in September.

Drug overdose deaths in B.C.’s Southern Interior dropped off significantly from a month earlier, data from the BC Coroner’s Service indicates.

The number is lower than any month in the last year and also reflective of a provincewide trend.

The BC Coroners Service said across B.C., 155 people died from unregulated toxic drugs in October 2024 and that is the lowest monthly number of deaths from drug toxicity since September 2020.

Further, throughout the province, 1,925 people have died from unregulated drug toxicity in 2024, which is nine per cent fewer deaths compared to the first 10 months

“The BC Coroners Service does not have the investigative data to suggest why this decrease has occurred, though it is consistent with reporting from other jurisdictions and BCCS is working with partners to understand this further,” the Coroner’s Office said in their statement.

While there seems to be some improvement, it’s still not a win against an issue that is one of the leading causes of death in the province.

“Today’s report from the BC Coroners Service is a reminder of the ongoing devastation caused by the toxic-drug crisis and my heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the 155 people we lost in October. Each of these people mattered deeply and their absence is felt by everyone who knew and loved them,” Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, said in a statement.

“The toxic-drug supply remains one of the most serious threats to public health, affecting people from all walks of life. While we have seen encouraging progress, with the lowest number of deaths in four years, there is still much work ahead.”

Osborne said mental-health is in the government’s focus and it will be building a system that provides life-saving tools, such as take-home naloxone and drug-checking services that can help people take their first steps toward recovery when they are ready.

“At the same time, we are taking action to expand treatment, recovery and crisis supports so everyone can receive timely, compassionate care without stigma or barriers,” Osborne said.

The drug death toll for Kamloops is now 83, up from 81 a month earlier; in Kelowna, 76 people have died as of the end of October, up from 67 in September; Vernon has now reached 37 deaths, a rise from 29 deaths a month earlier; and Penticton has a death toll of 23, up from 21 a month earlier.