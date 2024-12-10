Woman arrested with 10kg meth hidden as Christmas gift on Vancouver flight

Photo: Unsplash

Methamphetamine, disguised as a Christmas present, was seized by customs on a flight from Vancouver to New Zealand on Sunday.

New Zealand Customs officers questioned a woman travelling from Vancouver to Auckland on Dec. 8 and found around 10.2 kilograms of methamphetamine wrapped as a gift in her possession.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $3.1 million Canadian (NZ$3.8 million) and a potential social harm cost of around $8 million Canadian (NZ$10.7 million), according to a New Zealand Customs Service media statement.

The woman was arrested and brought to the Manukau District Court on charges of importing and possessing a controlled drug supply. She remains in custody.

Paul Williams, customs manager at Auckland Airport, described the incident as a "classic attempt" by transnational organized criminal groups trying to exploit the busy holiday and travel season.

"But a busy airport does not mean customs is not focused on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk," said Williams.

"The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focused on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand."

He added Auckland's customs take a "layered approach" to protect the border and every passenger is assessed even before they arrive in New Zealand.

Williams also noted many criminal syndicates use various tactics to smuggle drugs, including manipulating people to act as couriers.

“These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking customs won’t chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared," he said.

"We also have an excellent working relationship with our Canadian partners and collaborate with them closely to, in some cases, stop the drug couriers even before they board a flight here.”