Three strangers assaulted days apart in Vancouver, one man charged

Photo: VPD

A man who was allegedly caught on video sucker punching a stranger in Vancouver has now been charged with three separate assaults just days apart.

Vancouver police released a video showing a man being punched in the face on Nov. 28 and knocked to the ground outside the Hudson’s Bay on West Georgia Street.

In the video, a man can be seen walking down the street as a stranger waits and lunges towards him as he gets closer. The person is punched to the ground and hits their head on the concrete as the man runs away.

Police shared the video and asked witnesses to come forward.

On Dec. 3, a VPD officer was downtown when he spotted the suspect near Library Square.

Zachary Tyrell Shettell, 29, has been charged with one count of assault in connection to the Nov. 28 stranger assault.

Shettell is being represented by defence lawyer Lionel Farmer. The Crown prosecutor is Catherine Bright.

On Nov. 24, a 35-year-old man was assaulted near the Vancouver Art Gallery. The following day, a 29-year-old man was assaulted near West Pender and Granville streets.

Shettell has been charged with assault in connection to both of the incidents.

"Police do not believe any of the victims knew the suspect or had any prior interaction with him before being assaulted,” says Sgt. Steve Addison.

Shettell was also charged with theft of under $5,000 by Holt Renfrew & Co on Nov. 30.

Shettell was due to appear in provincial court on Dec. 10, but the case has been moved to Vancouver Downtown Community Court.

He remains in custody at this time.