B.C. wingsuit base jumper died in Squamish 'doing what she loved'

Photo: Katelyn Compton Escott Memorial/Facebook Katelyn Escott died during a base jumping accident in Squamish on Dec. 5, 2024.

Hundreds of condolences are pouring in for a woman who died while wingsuit BASE jumping in Squamish.

A person crashed into the trees near the top of the "apron" on the west side of the Stawamus Chief on Dec. 5.

Search and rescue members, paramedics and police all attended the scene at 12:56 p.m. Police said the base jumper was located deceased on site.

Family and friends have identified Katelyn Escott as the woman who died.

"There is no easy way to tell you this,” says Angeline Escott Farrow. "Katelyn Compton Escott died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved."

Escott was an accomplished base jumper and a member of the Canadian Sport Parachuting Association.

"We know how deeply loved and respected she is. She wanted people to celebrate her and remember all the fun, silly adventures that you had with her,” says Farrow.

Escott is from Barkerville, a small community on the north slope of the Caribou Plateau located just east of Wells, B.C.

Her brother wrote "even as my little sister I’ve always looked up to her. She’s the only person I know that has chased their dreams on the level she did."

A memorial Facebook page has been created to share memories of her. Many people have been posting cherished memories with Escott.

"Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us, as we carry forward the lessons and love she so generously shared,” says one person on Facebook.

Others wrote, "Katelyn was a force to be reckoned with—someone who knew what she wanted and pursued it with unmatched passion.”

A fundraiser has been created on GoFundMe to assist the family during this time.

The family is asking for any videos or photos of Escott to be emailed to [email protected] for the family to have.