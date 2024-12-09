State memorial for former BC premier Horgan open to the public, requires tickets

Photo: The Canadian Press Former B.C. premier John Horgan speaks during a swearing in ceremony for B.C. Premier David Eby at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C.

Anyone wishing to attend the upcoming provincial state memorial service for former premier John Horgan is being asked to reserve free tickets.

Horgan's service will be held Sunday at the Q Centre in Colwood, west of Victoria, which has a capacity for about 4,000 people.

A statement from the B.C. government says tickets are limited to two per person and may be reserved on the Victoria Shamrocks website or those who don't have the internet can call the province's Office of Protocol at 250-387-1616.

The website shows the doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the service starts at 1 p.m.

Horgan was B.C.'s 36th premier from July 2017 to November 2022 and was appointed as Canada's ambassador to Germany last year.

He died last month after announcing in June that he was on leave from his diplomatic post after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.