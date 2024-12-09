New toxic drug alert issued for Prince George

Photo: Citizen staff photo. Naloxone kit

Northern Health is warning of a new dangerous drug in Prince George.

The drug, linked to overdoses, is being sold in a red chunk and is being called “down,” the health authority stated on Monday, Dec. 9.

“Down” has tested positive for fentanyl, carfentanil and high levels of bromazolam. Health officials are urging drug users to carry naloxone and not to use these drugs alone in case of overdose.

“Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid, which is normally used as a sedative for really large animals in veterinary type settings ... it can be a hundred times more toxic than fentanyl," said Dr. Abigail Steinberg. “Bromazolam is a benzodiazepine, which is a non-opioid central nervous system depressant. The presence of benzodiazepines in these samples can cause prolonged sedation. Naloxone is not effective in reversing their effects. So while naloxone is effective in reversing opioids, it does not work for benzodiazepines.”

Steinburg also urges people to be careful when using carfentanil because it can be a hundred times more toxic than fentanyl. Due to this, the complete makeup of these drugs when tested is not always clear, making them seem far less dangerous than they are.

In addition, Northern Health recommends using drugs at the overdose prevention site, which is open by appointment Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with open clinic hours from 1:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. OPS by request/door service is available Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to a report issued by the province, unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in British Columbia for persons aged 10 to 59. It accounts for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents, and natural diseases combined.

“Northern Health is heavily impacted by deaths related to the unregulated drug supply.” Steinberg noted “The Northern Interior specifically and the Prince George area, has some of the highest rates of deaths related to the unregulated drug supply. It's really important to get overdose prevention, and response training, and to carry naloxone. This training is available anywhere that naloxone is available. We also really encourage folks not to use alone and to make a plan with a trusted person who can call for help if needed. If folks do need to use alone, there is the Lifeguard or Be Safe apps, which are available for free and can be used as a safety check-in option.”

Northern Health also urges individuals to get their drugs tested at Two Doors Down, which offers testing from Wednesday to Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Northern Health recommends the following tips to anyone considering drug use.