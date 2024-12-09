December the most dangerous month for driving, says ICBC

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo. Traffic was at a standstill on many Delta roads, including Kittson Parkway, during Nov. 29, 2023 snowstorm.

Haste makes waste if you’re hitting the road during the holidays.

So the folks at Road Safety at Work are reminding motorists in B.C. to take it easy when they’re driving down the highway.

“Rushing to your destination while driving might seem like a way to save time when you’ve got a lot to do, but it greatly increases the risk of a crash," says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work in a news release.

Driving too fast for the conditions is one of the major contributors to winter crashes, says the release which notes the first week of December is National Safe Driving Week.

“Slowing down and giving yourself extra time is one of the best ways to help ensure you and your loved ones travel safely this holiday season,” Acres said.

Some of the perils of winter driving are road and weather conditions that can change quickly. Short winter days means more driving in the dark.

And with busy work and holiday schedules, fatigue can increase, slowing driver reaction time, while using the phone distracts driver attention.

“The holidays can create a lot of stress, which can affect our driving decisions,” says Acres.

ICBC stats show that December is the most dangerous month of the year for crashes, said Road Safety at Work. And WorkSafeBC statistics show that work-related crashes increase by 26 percent during the winter months.

According to ICBC, in December 2023 in Delta, there were 635 crashes, or 20 collisions daily.

Road Safety at Work, managed by the Justice Institute of B.C. and funded by WorkSafeBC, offers the following tips: