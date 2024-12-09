December the most dangerous month for driving, says ICBC

Haste makes waste if you’re hitting the road during the holidays.
So the folks at Road Safety at Work are reminding motorists in B.C. to take it easy when they’re driving down the highway.
“Rushing to your destination while driving might seem like a way to save time when you’ve got a lot to do, but it greatly increases the risk of a crash," says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work in a news release.
Driving too fast for the conditions is one of the major contributors to winter crashes, says the release which notes the first week of December is National Safe Driving Week.
“Slowing down and giving yourself extra time is one of the best ways to help ensure you and your loved ones travel safely this holiday season,” Acres said.
Some of the perils of winter driving are road and weather conditions that can change quickly. Short winter days means more driving in the dark.
And with busy work and holiday schedules, fatigue can increase, slowing driver reaction time, while using the phone distracts driver attention.
“The holidays can create a lot of stress, which can affect our driving decisions,” says Acres.
ICBC stats show that December is the most dangerous month of the year for crashes, said Road Safety at Work. And WorkSafeBC statistics show that work-related crashes increase by 26 percent during the winter months.
According to ICBC, in December 2023 in Delta, there were 635 crashes, or 20 collisions daily.
Road Safety at Work, managed by the Justice Institute of B.C. and funded by WorkSafeBC, offers the following tips:
- Don’t drive when conditions are poor. They may even get worse
- Know before you go by checking DriveBC.ca for road conditions and weather updates.
- Leave more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, so you have more time to react to other drivers.Use winter tires, even if you’re in an area with little snow. They provide better traction in cold temperatures and on slippery roads.
- Leave your phone alone.
- Be fully rested before long drives. Fatigue can be as dangerous as impaired driving, especially on dark, icy roads.
- Take extra care in busy parking lots, especially after dark.
- Follow your organization’s safe-driving procedures if you drive on the job.