Taylor Swift ends her 'beloved Eras Tour' in Vancouver, after glittering global run

Photo: The Canadian Press Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour concert, in Vancouver, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Is it over now?

For Vancouver and Taylor Swift fans around the world basking in the afterglow of the final performance of the pop megastar's record-smashing Eras Tour, the answer is yes, it's over.

The "Cruel Summer" star took to the Eras runway stage for the last time on Sunday night in a sold-out BC Place stadium, telling fans she was getting to "spend the last night of the Eras Tour with 60,000 people in Vancouver," after performing the three-hour-plus show for more than 10 million fans globally.

The last performance was also watched by millions on livestreams around the world.

"Vancouver, I want to thank every single one of you for being part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date, my beloved Eras Tour," Swift said near the end of the night.

Over the course of its 149-show, 20-month run, the Eras Tour became nothing short of a glittery global cultural phenomenon.

It generated revenue estimated by music industry publication Pollstar at more than US$2 billion, a concert movie that took US$261 million at the box office, and even a book that was the biggest publishing launch of 2024.

There has never, ever, ever been a concert tour like this, and along the way, Swift became the first entertainer named Time's person of the year.

Swift told the audience on Sunday that the legacy of the Eras Tour “is that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love. I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

Cities in 19 countries around the world fell under the Eras spell. Tourism officials say six shows in Toronto last month brought $282 million in economic activity, and an estimated $157 million to Vancouver, where landmarks were draped with giant friendship bracelets and the iconic Gastown steam clock was retuned to play "Shake It Off."

But for fans, the tour was about more than numbers — it was about the connection to each other and Swift, who had made her entrance from under the Eras stage for the last time to the chords of "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" dressed in a shimmering blue and gold body suit.

As snowlike confetti fell during Swift's 10-minute version of "All Too Well," many fans were in tears as they sang along.

Throughout Sunday's performance, there were nods to the sense of closure.

During her acoustic set, Swift changed the lyrics of "Long Live" from "end of a decade" to "end of an era."

Dancer Kam Saunders had earlier told Swift "for the last time, no" in response to the familiar refrain of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

Among the overwhelmingly female crowd on Sunday was Cindy San, who cut short a holiday in Hawaii and flew back to her hometown of Vancouver on the morning of the performance after her father won show tickets in a contest.

“I may just cry,” said San before the show, draped in giant homemade friendship bracelets, a sparkly blue dress and white cowboy boots. “I just peaked. Nothing gets better than this.”

Dominic Cielak from Chicago, Il., had started the tour with Swift at her first show in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2023, and was there on Sunday at the end.

In between, the 23-year-old saw another 16 Eras shows, including performances in Japan and Australia.

"I'm at a loss of words," Cielak after the show, his arms wrapped in 300 friendship bracelets collected on his epic Eras journey. "I'm happy. I think it's come to a good conclusion, (but I'm) very emotional."

Outside the stadium, which was surrounded by barricades, crowds had gathered near the Terry Fox memorial to listen and sing along for free, under the watch of a heavy police presence.

Stadium officials warned ticketless fans to stay away, but on all three nights crowds had gathered, part of a global phenomenon known as "Taylgating."

Also singing along were fans watching the numerous unofficial livestreams of the performance; one on YouTube was watched by about 300,000 people.

Swifties who descended on downtown Vancouver included celebrities like rapper Flavor Flav. The Public Enemy hype-man said on social media he was on his way from Los Angeles to "Taycouver" on a "flight full of Swifties" ahead of Sunday's show.

B.C. singer Michael Bublé was handing out friendship bracelets on night one, also attended by Swift's parents, while Canuck Jake DeBrusk was at Saturday's show according to a social media post and photo by his girlfriend.

Bublé said on Instagram that he and his family "witnessed something last night that we’ve never experienced before and frankly, may never experience again. Taylor is truly an incredible entertainer."

He said his daughters "were in awe of Taylor … We are grateful to have seen the Eras Tour and in our very own hometown."

Swift has reciprocated fans' feelings, telling the audience on Friday night that she chose Canada and Vancouver to close out the tour because the fans not only know the lyrics, they "scream them."

Swifties had been planning something special to end the tour, and during the three-minute standing ovation for "Champagne Problems" there were chants of "happy birthday" for Swift, who turns 35 on Dec. 13.

Fan projects like this have been a big part of the Eras Tour, with chants and patterned clapping breaking out during various songs.

University of Kansas sociology professor and "Swiftologist" Brian Donovan says such moments of joyous social solidarity are known as "collective effervescence."

"What is interesting about the Eras Tour is that it also brought about unique cultural things like the trading of friendship bracelets," he said, noting such practices were fan-driven and were not organized by Swift or her team.

A fashion focus has also been central to the tour experience, with devotees dressed in outfits reflecting their favourite eras by Swift, who would make about 16 costume changes per show.

Langley, B.C., resident Vivian Strujenco, attending her second Eras Tour show, looked around the arena on Sunday and gestured to the hundreds of other fans dressed in glittering costumes. “It’s such girlhood to see everyone so dressed up.”

The 17-year-old wore a silver suit dress, paired with sparkly boots and inspired by Swift’s "The Man" set.

Canada was announced as a late addition to the tour last year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously pleaded with the star on social media to visit Canada, telling her "don’t make it another 'Cruel Summer.'"

Trudeau and family members were among Swifties at the Toronto shows, as were former U.S. president Bill Clinton and his wife former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Many fans had been expecting a big announcement at Sunday's final show — perhaps another album re-release — but in the end there were none.

During "Midnight Rain," when Swift had lately been counting down the shows, she lowered her last finger and waved to the crowd, signalling the end was nigh.

After "Karma," fireworks and confetti erupted from the stage. There was a group hug with her backup performers before she took her final bow, then ran offstage laughing.

The Eras Tour may be over, but there may be another way to relive it in the works — a camera crew was seen recording Swift’s three performances in Vancouver, raising fan hopes of another concert movie.