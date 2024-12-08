Vancouver police release photos of man suspected of assaulting teen

Photo: Vancouver Police Department. Police are seeking a man after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted this summer in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department has released images of a man who allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

The incident occurred more than three months ago, on Aug. 25, 2024.

"The victim and a friend boarded the 250-line bus at Park Royal, in West Vancouver, around 5:45 p.m.," reads a press release from the VPD.

"They observed a man on the bus who they thought was staring at them and commented aloud to each other about the man’s behaviour."

The pair got off the bus at a bus stop near the intersection of Granville and West Georgia streets, at Pacific Centre mall.

The man allegedly followed them and assaulted one, according to the VPD.

"A witness intervened to stop the assault, however the suspect walked away before police could respond," reads the release.

Police have yet to identify the suspect.

“We hope that by releasing these images, someone who knows the suspect, or the suspect himself, will come forward," says Const. Tania Visintin in a press release.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 40s or 50s, standing around 6'0" tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a B.C. Lions golf shirt, cream-coloured pants, and Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-4021.