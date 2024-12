Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 near Three Valley Gap Sunday afternoon.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed Sunday afternoon for avalanche control work.

DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed near Three Valley Gap beginning at 3 p.m.

The closure will continue through to 5 p.m. as crews conduct avalanche control work in the area.

Webcam footage in the area shows clear roads Sunday afternoon.