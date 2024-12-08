Metro Vancouver forecast: 'It's going to be beautiful' for the next few days

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Vancouver can expect some nice winter weather for the next few days.

Taylor Swift fans can thank a ridge of high pressure building over B.C. right now for the nice weather for the end of the Eras Tour.

Sunday, Dec. 8, will remain clear and bright (though crisp as well) as the ridge of high pressure keeps clouds and rain away for the next few days, says Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal.

"The notable thing would be that it's going to be beautiful for today, tomorrow, and Tuesday, so enjoy yourself," she tells V.I.A.

The ridge will keep skies clear, except in the early morning hours. Drizzle may fall in those hours, and people may wake Monday and Tuesday mornings to see fog blanketing the city, though it'll disappear through the morning.

The ridge will keep temperatures stable and around the seasonal norms of between 8 C and 10 C throughout the region, Kowal adds. Evenings will be cooler, with lows between 4 C and 0 C; Monday night will be the coldest, with some areas dropping to 0 C.

"We do have a low of zero, but at this time of year, that wouldn't be hazardous unless there was something to freeze on to the road," she says, explaining that because of the clear skies, there won't likely be much water on the ground to turn into ice.

For those travelling from Vancouver after the Swift concerts on Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10, there is no expectation of weather causing serious issues locally.

Wednesday to bring change

The next period of precipitation will arrive Wednesday, Kowal says, as a trough of low pressure breaks through the ridge. But it'll also bring warmer temperatures.

"As this next system comes from the west, warmer air is coming into the region Wednesday," she explains.

It won't be a powerful system, though; Kowal describes it as "run-of-the-mill."

"At this point we're not too concerned about this one," she says.

The biggest impact it may have is adding to the snowpack in Whistler on Thursday, she notes.

That system is expected to stick around into next weekend.