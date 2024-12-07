Highway 3 reopened south of Princeton and east of Christina Lake

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 at the Sunday Summit Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

Highway 3 is now clear in both directions at the Paulson Summit, east of Christina Lake and south of Princeton.

Both section on the highway were closed for several hours Saturday following a crash that was due to freezing rain.

A travel advisory remain in effect.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Highway 3 remains closed between Castlegar and the Highway 3B junction due to a crash.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and a detour is available via Highway 3B/Highway 22.

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.

Highway 3 has been reopened south of Princeton after freezing rain forced its closure for several hours.

While the highway between Sunday Summit and Princeton is now open, further east, Highway 3 remains closed between Castlegar and the Highway 3B junction due to a crash.

A travel advisory due to freezing rain remains in place along the entire section of Highway 3 between Christina Lake and Salmo.

The previous freezing rain travel advisory for the Okanagan Connector and Allison Pass have now been lifted.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

Highway 3 is now closed in two separate spots Saturday morning, as snow and freezing rain hits B.C.'s Southern Interior.

The highway is now closed in both directions at the Paulson Summit, east of Christina Lake, following a crash.

This closure comes after the same highway was previously closed south of Princeton due to freezing rain and "poor road conditions."

Both closures remain in effect.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

Just before 9 a.m., DriveBC reported the Crowsnest Highway has been completely closed from Sunday Summit to Princeton due to “freezing rain and poor road conditions.”

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is in effect for Highway 5A north of Princeton, also due to freezing rain. While that highway remains open for the time being, DriveBC warns motorists to avoid it “unless absolutely necessary.”

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the entire Similkameen region, noting the freezing rain is expected to turn to flurries or showers by noon.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for the Okanagan Connector, between Merritt and West Kelowna.