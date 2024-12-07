249963
242416
BC  

Highway 1 reopened near Three Valley Gap Saturday morning

Hwy 1 reopened after crash

- | Story: 521499

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

Highway 1 has now been reopened near Three Valley Gap after an earlier closure.

Webcams show the highway remains largely covered in snow, and a winter storm warning remains in effect in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed Saturday morning following crashes involving semi trucks.

DriveBC says the highway was closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap just before 6 a.m. “due to vehicle incidents involving semis.”

Webcams in the area show snow-covered roads, with snow continuing to fall.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed for.

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for the area, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, where up to 30 cm of snow is forecast to fall throughout the day.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (8)


More BC News