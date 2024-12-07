Highway 1 reopened near Three Valley Gap Saturday morning

Photo: DriveBC Snowy conditions on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

Highway 1 has now been reopened near Three Valley Gap after an earlier closure.

Webcams show the highway remains largely covered in snow, and a winter storm warning remains in effect in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed Saturday morning following crashes involving semi trucks.

DriveBC says the highway was closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap just before 6 a.m. “due to vehicle incidents involving semis.”

Webcams in the area show snow-covered roads, with snow continuing to fall.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed for.

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for the area, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, where up to 30 cm of snow is forecast to fall throughout the day.