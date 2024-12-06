B.C. Ferries trying out Starlink Wi-Fi, but only for crew

Photo: . The Spirit of Vancouver Island at Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. Wi-Fi was introduced on vessels in 2010 but pulled in July 2021 after passengers found it unreliable, slow and often inaccessible. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

B.C. Ferries is running a pilot program using Starlink’s satellite-based Wi-Fi on ferries after years of customer frustration with lack of reliable high-speed internet service.

Alas for passengers, only crew members will have access to Wi-Fi during the trial, which is in its early stages and currently limited to operational needs, B.C. Ferries spokesperson Sheila Reynolds said Friday.

Reynolds said Starlink is showing promise for a limited number of users in terms of coverage, bandwidth and speed, “especially for the remote areas we serve,” but it’s still too soon to determine its long-term viability for further expansion.

Starlink was designed and is operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which builds rockets and spacecraft.

Reynolds said B.C. Ferries started piloting Wi-Fi using Starlink technology a number of months ago on a limited number of ships “to address connectivity gaps for our crews.”

The ships being used in the trial were not identified.

The company is in contact with internet providers “to ensure it’s ready to implement a solution that balances customer needs with cost considerations as the technology evolves,” Reynolds said.

“We know connectivity is important to our passengers, and we’ll continue to prioritize innovative solutions to enhance the travel experience for the communities and passengers who rely on our services.”

B.C. Ferries has tried out various technologies over the years.

Providing reliable and affordable Wi-Fi across the ferry service is a complex challenge because of the remote coastal geography B.C. Ferries operates in, Reynolds said.

“Many areas have limited connectivity options, which makes consistent service difficult to achieve.”

Wi-Fi was introduced on vessels in 2010 but pulled in July 2021 after passengers found it unreliable, slow and often inaccessible. It had been available on the Horseshoe Bay and Langdale, Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, and Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay routes.