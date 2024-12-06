Prince George WestJet passenger awarded a third of her delayed luggage claim

Photo: KTW photo. A WestJet passenger from Prince George sued the airline in small claims court after her luggage went missing for two days.

A WestJet passenger whose luggage was temporarily lost between Prince George and Ottawa two years ago was awarded just over a third of what she demanded.

According to a May 16 small claims ruling from B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT), which was amended and republished on Dec. 5, Corrine Allbee checked two bags on an Aug. 28, 2022 flight to the capital that did not arrive with her the next day. She reported the bags missing and the airline created a delayed bag report.

In the meantime, Allbee bought $945.85 of essentials from a Walmart store in-person and online via the Lululemon website.

Her bags were found and delivered Aug. 31.

WestJet called Allbee’s claim unreasonable and said that Allbee had earlier declined a $302.25 compensation offer from the airline.

Tribunal member Megan Stewart found Allbee was not entitled to compensation for the Lululemon purchase. While she ordered the clothes online before her baggage was delivered, the shipment arrived Sept. 1 and Stewart said it would have been reasonable for Allbee to return the items as per the company’s refund policy.

Stewart also deemed the $588.20 spent at Walmart “excessive.”

“On a judgment basis, I allow $215.27 for the two hoodies, two tops, two tanks, two bras, one pair of joggers, one item of footwear, and socks she bought. I also allow $100 for toiletries, for a total of $315.27,” Stewart wrote.

Stewart ordered WestJet to pay that sum, plus $22.33 in pre-judgment interest, within 14 days.

In October, the CRT paused Air Passenger Protection Regulations-related disputes after the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the requirement for airlines to compensate passengers for international flight delays and cancellations.