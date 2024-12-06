Fake taxi scamming people out of debit, credit cards: Burnaby RCMP

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. Police are looking for information about a fake taxi scamming people in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP is warning residents about a fake taxi that scammed people out of their debit and credit cards at SFU earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a black Hyundai Elantra with a taxi sign on the roof approached several people at SFU, claiming a passenger inside couldn’t pay their cab fare and asking for help to cover the amount, according to a police news release Friday.

“When the victims agreed to help and handed over their debit or credit cards to pay the stranger’s fare, their cards were covertly swapped out by the vehicle’s occupants,” stated the release. “In some cases, fraudulent purchases and withdrawals were then made on the victims’ real cards.”

Burnaby RCMP is aware of four victims but believes there might be more.

Anyone else who has been approached, victimized or might have seen the vehicle in Burnaby is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file 24-41756.

Both suspects in the case are described as men in their early 20s.

Police released an image of the vehicle in hopes of furthering the investigation.

Investigators are also working to determine if there are any links to similar incidents reported in other jurisdictions.

"We would like the public to be aware of this scam and to take a close look at the taxi sign on top of the vehicle, as it could easily be swapped onto another vehicle," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Laura Hirst said in the release. "If you are approached by a similar vehicle or with a similar story, do not hand over any money or bank cards, and call police right away."