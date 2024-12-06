T-minus-zero in Vancouver as Taylor Swift fans converge for final Eras Tour shows

Photo: Mike Devlin, Times Colonist Rachel Starwood, left, Linden Gueck, and Hannah Starwood make bracelets during the ferry ride to Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, as they made their way to that night's Taylor Swift concert.

In glittering outfits and conducting singalongs under light rain, Taylor Swift fans were pouring into BC Place stadium in Vancouver on Friday for the first of three shows to close out the superstar's marathon Eras Tour.

The city that is the final stop of the first billion-dollar concert tour in history has fallen under Swift's spell, and a sellout crowd of more than 50,000 people will greet her.

With umbrellas banned inside the stadium, many fans had been braving the elements unprotected by much more than Lycra and sequins as they waited for gates to open.

Security is tight, with street barricades going up around noon, cutting off some of the downtown core's busiest streets, including West Georgia, Smithe, Beatty and Robson, as the closures snarled traffic.

Among the fans is Cassie Leonhardt from North Vancouver, dressed in a shimmering red leotard.

She said she's travelled the world to attend seven of Swift's concerts, and will also attend Saturday's show.

Leonhardt confessed she purchased her outfit, rather than making it herself. “I tried to make my own, but then I couldn't like pull it up my legs because the glue was too tight, and then I just ended up ordering it because I gave up. … I'm not very crafty.”

BC Place has put up the giant friendship bracelet symbolizing the fandom on its exterior, a feature that has appeared in all Eras Tour stops since New Orleans in October.

"A big thank you to our BFFs at Caesars Superdome for our new friendship bracelets, they're now here after having been swapped to Lucas Oil Stadium and Rogers Centre," said an online message from BC Place to venues in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto that have featured the decoration during Swift's tour stops.

An estimated 160,000 fans, many of them international visitors, are expected in the city's downtown for the three performances that are the glittering climax to the 149-show, two-year tour that has shattered records around the world.

Vancouver Island fans are among those making the trip to Vancouver for the tour's finale.

The atmosphere at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal prior to the 11 p.m. Tsawwassen sailing was less hectic than anticipated, with very little of the Swift-related traffic snarls travellers were told to expect.

Some fans aboard the sailing could be seen making bracelets — a staple activity for Swifties — and painting nails ahead of Friday night's show.

Swift’s music was playing on a loop inside the vessel’s gift shop, and staff said Christmas music was likely to be supplanted on the majority of sailings this weekend.

Bracelet-makers Rachel Starwood, Linden Gueck and Hannah Starwood were excited to see the superstar in concert, but all three knew what to expect, having seen her perform nearly 10 times collectively during the course of her career.

They spent the voyage making more than a hundred bracelets to trade with other fans at the concert Friday but were disappointed to hear that trading exchanges were not as active as previous sailings.

“That would have been awesome,” Hannah Starwood said, when told that the area that formerly housed the Pacific Buffet was repurposed during the 9 a.m. sailing Friday into a bracelet-trading station.

Vancouver has embraced the singer, who performed six shows in Toronto last month.

Eras Tour posters can be seen around almost every corner, businesses are hosting Swift-themed events and the city has put up light installations to encourage visitors to explore.

Security is tight around the venue, with barricades surrounding BC Place, and ticketless fans being told not to gather outside for traditional "Taylgate" parties.

That hasn't reduced the enthusiasm of fans like Hood, who says it's her first real trip out of the United States. She's already been to Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles and Tampa, Florida, dressing up in handmade outfits for both shows.

But Vancouver will be special — a girls trip abroad and the end of the Eras Tour.

"When the world's on fire, but we all get to kind of celebrate music and girlhood together — it's giving me chills," she said.

Some fans, however, remained without tickets for the event but aren't giving up.

Melissa Camp and her 15-year-old daughter from Vancouver Island were in tears outside BC Place Friday after failing to get tickets despite 14 months of trying, but Camp said they will keep trying to secure last-minute seats.

Camp said she was almost scammed when she tried to buy tickets, but the effort is worth it for "making sweet memories" with her daughter.

— With a file from Mike Devlin, Times Colonist