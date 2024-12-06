Base jumper dies on Stawamus Chief in Squamish

Photo: Steven Chua A view of the Stawamus Chief's Grand Wall back in 2019.

A person has died while base jumping in Squamish on Thursday.

The Squamish Chief confirms with RCMP that the person crashed into trees near the top of the "apron" on the west side of the Stawamus Chief.

"RCMP, Search and Rescue, and Emergency Health Services (EHS) all attended the scene,” says Sgt. Vanessa Munn.

Police were called at 12:56 p.m. about the crash.



The person was located deceased.

There are no further details about the individual being shared by police.

RCMP has turned over the investigation to the BC Coroners Service.

As it is an investigation, no further details are being shared by the coroner.