Natural gas for home heating to jump 17.5 per cent in New Year

Photo: FortisBC. Line inspection work on a natural gas system.

FortisBC has been given approval by the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) to jack natural gas prices up 17.5 per cent on January 1.

This is despite the fact Western Canadian natural gas prices have been at historic lows in 2024.

The hike will increase the average residential customer’s gas bill by $14.25 per month, based on consumption of 7.5 gigajoules of gas, according to FortisBC.

“We understand that rate changes may be difficult for some of our customers, and we want to assure you that these rate adjustments are aimed at better serving your energy needs,” Michelle Carman, FortisBC’s vice president of customer service and external communications, said in a press release.

The rates are interim, the company notes. The BCUC is currently reviewing FortisBC’s 2025 to 2027 rate setting proposal, which could affect the final rates, FortisBC says.

“This marks the first increase since 2022, as overall gas rates fell in both 2023 and 2024 for most customers,” FortisBC notes in a press release.

North American natural gas prices do not account for the rate spike. In fact, American and Western Canadian natural gas prices reached historic lows in 2024, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to the EIA, the western Canadian benchmark daily spot price for natural gas price averaged US$1.04 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2024 through October, reaching as low as US$0.31/MMBtu in September.

Capital investment in upgrades to FortisBC’s natural gas infrastructure in B.C. appear to be what is largely driving the higher prices. That includes the Pattullo Gas Line replacement and upgrades to its Coastal Transmission System.

It’s not clear to what extent the investments in renewable natural gas (RNG) production also account for increasing the cost of supplying natural gas to British Columbians, though FortisBC does note that the stream of RNG in the natural gas system will increase from one per cent to two per cent.

FortisBC also explains that, in 2023, it was able to keep prices low through arbitrage – buying natural gas on the market when prices are low, and using its storage capacity to sell on the open market when prices are higher.

“To help reduce costs for our customers, FortisBC purchases gas in the summer when prices are lower and stores it so that gas is available to our customers in winter months when they need it.,” FortisBC explained.

“We sell surplus gas back to the market to further offset costs and pass those savings on to our customers. In 2023, we were able to sell a large amount of surplus gas, which allowed us to reduce rates for our customers in 2024. Rates in 2025 reflect a return to a normal range for sales of surplus gas.”