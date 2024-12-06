Okanagan MLAs sign onto letter asking John Rustad take action against one of their own

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Conservative leader John Rustad

Three Central Okanagan Conservative MLAs have joined other caucus members calling on leader John Rustad to take action against MLA Elenore Sturko for comments she made in the media.

MLAs Tara Armstrong (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream), Kristina Loewen (Kelowna Centre) and Macklin McCall (West Kelowna-Peachland) joined 10 other Conservative MLAs in signing a letter to Rustad calling for Sturko to be asked to apologize for comments they believe “called into question our commitment to the core values shared by conservatives.”

Sturko, during a CBC interview, endorsed the resignation of Vancouver Police Board vice chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba for comments she posted on social media.

In the posts, Sakoma-Fadugba raised concerns about the erosion of Christian values, immigration and “a woke culture that has led to the removal of Canadian heroes like Terry Fox from our passports, and the erasure of veterans from the same.”

“The implications of an immigration system that allowed for mass immigration without considering cultural integration, combined with a growing aversion to assimilation, are slowly transforming Canada into a place where a shared identity is disappearing,” said Sakoma-Fadugba, who described herself as a proud Nigerian-Canadian.

“I don’t recognize my country anymore.”

Sturko, a former police officer, called those comments offensive and corrosive to the public's trust in their police service.

MLAs demand apology

The letter from the Conservative MLAs to Rustad, shared by CKNW radio host Jas Johal, says Sakoma-Fadugba's posts "express views many conservatives (including conservative MLAs and staff) hold in support for parental rights, religious faith and the pursuit of shared Canadian values."

“Under your leadership, the Conservative Party of BC has consistently denounced 'cancel culture' and stood for the Charter rights British Columbians enjoy to free expression and freedom of religion.

“We were therefore dismayed to learn that in an interview with CBC News, Ms. Sturko endorsed the resignation on the basis that these views were offensive and undermined trust in police.”

The MLAs questioned whether those comments were vetted by senior staff.

The letter calls on Rustad to ask that Sturko write an apology and encourage the police board to advance conciliatory discussions with Sakoma and, failing that, ask Rustad to issue the apology himself.

“We trust you will continue to demonstrate the principled leadership that has inspired British Columbians from every walk of life to unite behind the Conservative Party of BC.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer was the only other Southern Interior MLA to sign the letter.