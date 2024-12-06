BC SPCA rescues 59 dogs and puppies from conditions

Photo: BCSPCA In addition to the dirty and unsafe living conditions, one litter of puppies, less than a week old, had on castration bands meant for docking on their tails.

Urine and feces caked the floors of a Quesnel, B.C. home where 59 dogs lived in varying states of disrepair until their recent rescue, BC SPCA officials say.

"Some of the puppies were observed shivering in the yard and hiding behind a ripped-up couch amongst pieces of foam from other furniture, feces, urine and dirty straw," Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer protection and stakeholder relations, said.

"One of the dogs would only approach our officer for food and then would run away cowering in fear.”

BC SPCA animal protection officers rescued 59 dogs from the Quesnel breeder, including 12 chihuahuas, four French bulldogs and 43 Cane Corsos from the facility and many were unwell.

Drever said the puppies have been examined by a veterinarian who confirmed they are in severe pain with spinal cord and nerve exposure and infection. They will need to have immediate surgical removal of their tails to relieve this distress.

Tail docking and ear cropping for cosmetic purposes has been banned by the College of Veterinarians of British Columbia since 2016 as these procedures cause unnecessary pain and suffering, unless medically required to treat injury or disease.

A dirty aviary room, filled with bird feces and dirty cages, was also on the property housing various parrots and lovebirds. Several birds were loose in the home with the dogs. Two of the birds, one Macaw and an African Grey, were missing a large number of feathers indicating either illness or emotional stress.

“It’s just horrible to think about how long these animals have suffered, without love and proper care. They were all used and abused all to make money,” says Drever.

As this is an ongoing investigation, these dogs are not available for adoption at this time. The BC SPCA will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel.

