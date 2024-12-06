Winter storm warnings issued for Coquihalla, Rogers Pass

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit appears dry Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend.

Environment Canada recently issued a snowfall warning for the highway, forecasting rain this evening followed by significant snow from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon.

“A strong Pacific low pressure system will arrive tonight to the south coast. Moderate rain is expected tonight to tomorrow morning,” Environment Canada said.

“Rain will transition to snow, at times heavy, tomorrow afternoon, then periods of moderate flurries through the night. Snow is expected to ease in Sunday afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The warning comes after Environment Canada issued a similar warning for Rogers Pass, where snow is expected to begin falling Friday evening.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Travellers are advised to expect hazardous winter driving conditions.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system will bring snowfall to parts of the BC Central Interior this evening to Saturday with accumulations ranging from 20 to 30 centimetres.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," says Environment Canada.



Drivers are advised to expect changeable driving conditions, including reduced visibility in snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.