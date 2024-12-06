Winter storm warnings issued for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit appears dry Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Drivers should expect freezing rain and snow on the Okanagan Connector Saturday, in addition to snow on the Coquihalla.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Okanagan Connector Friday afternoon, warning of freezing rain and snow on the mountain highway beginning Saturday morning.

"Freezing rain will taper to light flurries towards midday," Environment Canada says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates icy surfaces.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for the Coquihalla Highway, with up to 25 cm expected from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend.

Environment Canada recently issued a snowfall warning for the highway, forecasting rain this evening followed by significant snow from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon.

“A strong Pacific low pressure system will arrive tonight to the south coast. Moderate rain is expected tonight to tomorrow morning,” Environment Canada said.

“Rain will transition to snow, at times heavy, tomorrow afternoon, then periods of moderate flurries through the night. Snow is expected to ease in Sunday afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The warning comes after Environment Canada issued a similar warning for Rogers Pass, where snow is expected to begin falling Friday evening.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Travellers are advised to expect hazardous winter driving conditions.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system will bring snowfall to parts of the BC Central Interior this evening to Saturday with accumulations ranging from 20 to 30 centimetres.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," says Environment Canada.



Drivers are advised to expect changeable driving conditions, including reduced visibility in snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.