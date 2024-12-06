Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Highway 1 about 72 km east of Revelstoke at Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park, looking east. (elevation: 1335 metres)

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway—Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Travellers are advised to expect hazardous winter driving conditions.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system will bring snowfall to parts of the BC Central Interior this evening to Saturday with accumulations ranging from 20 to 30 centimetres.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," says Environment Canada.



Drivers are advised to expect changeable driving conditions, including reduced visibility in snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.