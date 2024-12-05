One dead after collision between vehicle, cyclist near busy Vancouver intersection

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. December 5, 2024: Vancouver police are on the scene of a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

One person is dead after a collision in East Vancouver.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 5, at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Nanaimo Street and Kingsway, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

"Just before 12:30 p.m., the driver of a five-tonne delivery truck collided with a cyclist," reads a press release from the VPD.

First responders tried to save the cyclist's life, a man in his 60s, but he died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene after the incident.

"Traffic on Nanaimo Street in both directions will be impacted while investigators collect evidence," states the VPD via Twitter/X.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes around the area.