Interior Health shares progress on report's call to address Indigenous racism in B.C. healthcare

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has recently released its annual update on the progress its made addressing recommendations from the 2021 Indigenous antiracism report In Plain Sight.



The report outlines a study examining Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination in the B.C. healthcare system, as well as 24 recommendations for improvement.

The report's Indigenous People’s survey found First Nations patients were less likely to make complaints for fear of discrimination and were two times more likely to have adverse experiences in institutional settings.

In its fourth-annual update on the report, Interior Health highlighted four areas where the health authority is focusing on regarding its Indigenous Health and Wellness Strategy. The areas include: commitment to cultural safety and humility; strengthening partnerships and shared decision making; health equity through shared accountability; and person, family, and community wellness.

Of the progress made this year, Interior Health noted highlights such as launching cultural safety and Nation-specific educational videos. Additionally, the health authority created its first Indigenous employee experience strategy for 2024 to 2029.

Interior Health hosted various events such as its annual Indigenous Food Forum in partnership with the First Nations Health Authority. It also developed new Indigenous-specific antiracism training for staff.

"This report highlights the progress we’ve made, reflecting the dedicated efforts of our teams and the invaluable guidance of Indigenous partners, whose perspectives and expertise have been crucial in shaping a more equitable health care environment for Indigenous peoples," said Kris Murray, corporate director for Indigenous Health & Wellness.



"At the same time, it serves as a reminder of our ongoing responsibility to continually improve. We remain steadfast in our commitment to eradicating Indigenous racism from the health system and will continue our pursuit to create a culturally safe and inclusive environment for all."

Back in 2021, author of the report and former UBC professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond said there had been little progress on its 24 recommendations.

"First Nations, Métis, and provincial government leaders have endorsed the report, yet ineffective collaboration has slowed improvement where it is needed the most," she said three years ago.

Some key recommendations have been met this year, such as the Anti-Racism Act, which became law on May 16.

However, Interior Health concluded its update saying it remains "clear-eyed about the persistent challenges and the responsibility to confront all forms of racism and discrimination."