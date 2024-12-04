North Vancouver man charged with attempted murder after bizarre stabbing incident in California

Photo: Monterey County Sheriff's Office Co-accused Devin Wolfgang Vandorhoef and Darius Avery Whyte pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in court on Monday. |

A North Vancouver man has been charged on multiple counts after a bizarre stabbing incident in California.

Devin Wolfgang Vandorhoef, 25, is in police custody after he was arrested by detectives with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 25.

At around 10 p.m. that evening, police received multiple 911 calls that a person had been stabbed in a residential neighbourhood of Salinas, a small city 30-minutes by car from Monterey, Calif.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they found three people with stabbing injuries. All were sent to hospital with minor to critical injuries and are expected to survive.

Monterey County Sheriff Detectives said they learned that Vandorhoef and a female victim had previously met and gotten to know each other via a gaming platform.

“Vandorhoef developed a year’s long obsession with the victim which led to him flying to California from Canada where he resides,” reads a statement from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Police added that Vandorhoef was accompanied by Darius Avery Whyte, 25, who is also Canadian. Whyte has also been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“On the date of the stabbing, Vandorhoef arrived at a residence on Bollenbacher Drive and knocked on the door while holding a package. He identified himself as a delivery driver,” police said. “Our victim’s boyfriend opened the door and Vandorhoef forced his way in and began stabbing the boyfriend with a knife resulting in multiple critical injuries.

“The female grabbed a sharp metal object and began defending her boyfriend. While fighting back, the female victim was strangled and stabbed by our suspect sustaining moderate injuries. During the struggle, the suspect sustained multiple critical stab wounds,” police said.

Detectives said they discovered that the package Vandorhoef was carrying when he arrived contained handcuffs, duct tape and knives.

“It is unknown how these items were intended on being used,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Monterey County in-custody log, Vandorhoef has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, mayhem, stalking and burglary.

His bail is set at US$2.3 million (C$3.2 million).

Local broadcaster KBSW Action News 8 reported that Vandorhoef and Whyte pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. The co-accused are due to appear in court again Dec. 10.