Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Dec. 4, 2024: Vancouver Police are responding to multiple stabbings at Robson and Hamilton streets.

Police in Vancouver are on scene at what they describe as a "violent incident" involving multiple stabbings.

According to a tweet posted by the VPD on X/Twitter, the incident is unfolding at Robson and Hamilton.

"A number of people have been stabbed, and the suspect has been shot by police."

Glacier Media will update as soon as more information is available.