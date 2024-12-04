Heavy fog again envelopes Metro Vancouver, parts of southern B.C. coast

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A Hullo Ferries passenger vessel passes under the Lions Gate Bridge as fog shrouds Burrard Inlet in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Heavy fog has again enveloped parts of southwestern British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, a day after the region saw near-zero visibility.

Environment Canada has reinstated a fog advisory, this time also covering parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The weather agency says a ridge of high pressure remains over the region, creating favourable conditions for low clouds and dense fog.

The advisory says the fog is expected to dissipate later in the day but may again reform in the evening.

At Vancouver International Airport, there has been at least one departure flight cancelled this morning, although most other departures remain on schedule while a number of arriving flights have been delayed.

Environment Canada says motorists are also advised to take extra caution due to a possible sudden drop in visibility.