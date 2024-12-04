B.C. man receives conditional discharge for using stolen credit card

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court, where a judge warned a Vancouver man on Dec. 3 to comply with his discharge conditions.

A Vancouver man who pleaded guilty to using a stolen credit card received a conditional discharge from a Vancouver Provincial Court judge Dec. 3.

Ryan Sundar Prasad had been charged with defrauding a man of less than $5,000 as well as using a credit card knowing it was obtained through a criminal offence, according to charge information sworn May 21.

Prasad pleaded guilty to the second charge.

The victim had reported the card among items stolen from his vehicle on June 7, 2023, Judge Dawn Boblin heard from Crown prosecutor Ryan Elias.

Elias said Prasad and co-accused Sukhjit J. Singh used the card’s tap function at three different locations, spending about $450.

Elias said Singh drove while Prasad used the card.

Since the charges, Prasad has lost his job and is looking for another one, the court heard.

Boblin agreed to a 12-month conditional discharge.

“This sounds to me like he made a very, very stupid decision,” Boblin said.

Turning to Prasad, she told him a conditional discharge is “a big deal,” and warned him he could return to court if he breaches the discharge conditions.

“It’s really important you comply,” she said.

As part of his conditions, Prasad is not allowed to have any financial cards, cheques, ID, bills, or invoices in any name other than his own.



