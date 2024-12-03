Stolen North Vancouver firefighter uniforms recovered, police investigation continues

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP The North Vancouver City Fire Department uniforms stolen from a drycleaning business.

North Vancouver RCMP say firefighter uniforms have now been recovered after a suspect broke into a dry cleaning business in October.

The North Vancouver City Fire Department uniforms were found behind DNV Firehall #5 on Pemberton Avenue and W 15th Street and turned over to police, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.

Police say a suspect broke into a dry cleaning business on West Third Street, south of Capilano Mall, in the early morning of Oct. 5.

Surveillance video from the business in October shows a masked suspect taking four fire department shirts with NVCFD crests and two pairs of black pants.

“Although the uniforms have been recovered, our investigation is still very active and ongoing,” North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

North Vancouver RCMP ask anyone with information about this incident to call 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-20392, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.