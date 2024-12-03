Vancouver police searching for two missing children

Photo: VPD Tawny (left) and Skyla-May (right) were last seen around 1 p.m. on the playground at Strathcona Elementary School

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help locating two grade-school-age children.

Skyla-May, 7, and Tawny, 10, were last seen at 12:55 p.m. today on the playground at Strathcona Elementary School, according to the VPD.

They were outside during the school's lunch period. They didn't return after the bell rang to end their lunch break.

"There have been numerous sightings of the girls in Strathcona and Chinatown throughout the afternoon—most recently at International Village—however, their whereabouts are currently unknown," states the VPD in a press release. "Given their age, cool temperatures, and nightfall, police are increasingly concerned for their well-being."

Tawny is described as 4' tall, with light skin and dark shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black sweater, blue pants, and red shoes.

Skyla-May is described as having dark, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white or light grey long-sleeved shirt, a blue or grey hooded sweater wrapped around her waist, white or grey pants, and pink boots.

Anyone who finds the girls is asked to call 9-1-1 and remain with them until first responders arrive.