State memorial planned for former B.C. premier John Horgan

Photo: The Canadian Press John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. A provincial state memorial service for former British Columbia premier John Horgan is being held later this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A provincial state memorial service for former British Columbia premier John Horgan will be held later this month in Colwood, west of Victoria.

Horgan, who died in November after his third bout with cancer, will be remembered on Dec. 15 at the Q Centre arena, which has a capacity of about 4,000 people.

A statement from Premier David Eby's office says the event will be open to the public and more details about how to attend will be released soon.

The statement says the service will include religious components by Rev. Keith Howard, as well as musical interludes and words of remembrance.

Horgan served as B.C.'s New Democrat premier for five years before stepping down in 2022, and was appointed as Canada's ambassador to Germany last year.

In June, Horgan announced he was on leave from his diplomatic post after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.