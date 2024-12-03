Jerry Seinfeld announced as headliner of Vancouver comedy festival

Photo: Caesars PR Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver as the headliner of the Just For Laughs comedy festival Feb. 13 to 23, 2025. Seinfeld's show is Feb. 23.

One of the biggest names in 90s comedy, Jerry Seinfeld, is headed to Vancouver to headline the ninth Just For Laughs (JFL) comedy festival.

Seinfeld will be closing out the 10-day-long festival with a show at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Feb. 23, 2025.

Known for his observational comedy (and specifically for starting bits off with "What's the deal with..."), Seinfeld was the star of his own show, Seinfeld, which ran nine seasons and earned 10 Primetime Emmys along with dozens of other awards. He's also been nominated for several awards for his stand-up work, including an Emmy and a couple of Grammys.

He's now touring regularly with stand-up material, while also working in film. Earlier this year, the Netfilx documentary Unfrosted was released, which Seinfeld wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

He was last in Vancouver at the beginning of 2024 for a trio of shows.

JFL runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23.. A full list of comedians performing at the festival has not been released yet, nor have tickets. Presale tickets go on sale for the Seinfeld show on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. and general sale on Dec. 6.

For those who end up missing his JFL show, Seinfeld will be back in B.C. in the spring with a show on April 25 at the Abbotsford Centre.