Driver fined for going 110 km/h through Vancouver neighbourhood

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. A 29-year-old was caught going 110 km/h in a 30 km/h zone in May 2019.

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to speeding related to charges alleging he was driving 110 km/h through a Vancouver neighbourhood.

Danny Hebert, 29, entered a plea before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Ellen Gordon on Dec. 2 in connection with the May 12, 2019 incident.

Crown prosecutor Louise Gauld told the court Hebert had been doing the speed in a 30 km/h zone near the intersection of Cartier Street and 37th Avenue. The intersection is at the southwestern edge of VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Defence lawyer Olivia Whynot told Gordon the behaviour was out of character for her client who had initially been charged with dangerous driving June 6, 2019.

She said it was a “very rash and adrenaline-fuelled decision to flee police.”

And, Whynot said, Hebert had been experiencing some personal problems that had caused his life to “spin out of control.”

Gordon fined Hebert $500 but made no driving prohibitions.

The judge noted that might not stop provincial driver’s licensing authorities from taking such action.