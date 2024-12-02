Pickup truck driver dead after head-on collision with semi near Quesnel, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

A 37-year-old man is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a stretch of highway near Cinema, north of Quesnel, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Upon attending police found a semi-truck and trailer had collided with a pickup truck,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said in a news release.

Sadly, the driver and only occupant, a 37-year-old man from Quesnel, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The semi driver was uninjured.

Kronebusch said the highway was closed for several hours while Mounties combed through the scene. The investigation is ongoing.