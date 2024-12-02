Taylor Swift fans warned of fake ticket scams ahead of Vancouver concerts

Photo: The Canadian Press The Better Business Bureau in British Columbia is warning Taylor Swift fans of fake ticket scams ahead of the superstar's Vancouver concerts after one case saw $2,000 being stolen online. Fans react during the opening of Taylor Swift's performance during the opening show of the Toronto dates for The Eras Tour, on Thursday, Nov.14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Better Business Bureau in British Columbia is warning Taylor Swift fans of scams ahead of the superstar's Vancouver concerts, highlighting one case in which a social media profile was allegedly hacked and used to sell fake tickets.

It says $2,000 was stolen from fans hoping to attend the shows, which will be at BC Place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The warning comes after police in Toronto last month arrested a woman for allegedly selling about $70,000 worth of fake Swift tickets ahead of the concerts there.

The Better Business Bureau says in a release that the case in B.C. was reported on its Scam Tracker database.

It says the complainant, who isn't identified, reported that scammers took over her social media profile and used its messaging function to trick people into buying "non-existent concert tickets."

The bureau says people need to be vigilant when buying tickets online, especially for major events such as Swift's concerts that can be "a hot spot" for scammers.

Fans are advised to buy tickets from trusted vendors or reputable brokers while also double-checking with sellers about the tickets' authenticity even if they are a friend or an acquaintance.

Using credit cards for the purchase may also grant consumers some protection, the bureau says.

"If someone claims to be selling tickets to a sold-out concert just before the date or at an amazing price, think twice," the statement says. "Scammers love to prey on fans of any artist or sporting event by claiming to have impossible-to-get-tickets for them."

Swift's three sold-out Vancouver shows end her Eras Tour.