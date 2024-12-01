Man injured in police shooting during Vancouver carjacking arrest

Photo: The Canadian Press

Vancouver Police say a carjacking suspect is in hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm after officers responded to a report of a man allegedly armed with a knife and a broken glass bottle in a stolen car.

Sgt. Steve Addison says police received a 9-1-1 call at about 4 a.m. Sunday from a security guard in East Vancouver, who reported that an armed man had stolen his vehicle.

Addison says police located the suspect and vehicle about 25 minutes later, and the shooting occurred as officers were arresting the man.

He says the man, who police have not identified, remains in custody under guard at the hospital where he is being treated for the wound to his arm.

The man faces multiple charges for alleged robbery, weapons and driving offences.

Addison says the Vancouver Police Department has notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. about the officer-involved shooting.