Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Heavy snow falls as pedestrians walk through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of British Columbia's north coast with freezing rain in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.

A warning from Environment Canada says the Terrace area could see as much as 50 centimetres of snow in total, with a risk of freezing rain, followed by rain.

The weather office says the messy winter mix was expected to shift to rain overnight as the storm system pushes inland, drawing in warm Pacific air.

The bulletin says the rapidly accumulating snow followed by rain or freezing rain would make driving difficult due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.

A snowfall warning also covers a large part of central B.C., including the Stewart-Nechako, Prince George and Quesnel areas, where accumulation of up to 15 centimetres of snow was expected by Sunday afternoon.

The weather office says there is a risk of freezing rain Monday in the region.