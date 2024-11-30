Port Moody–Coquitlam MP: Seniors, disabled also need $250 rebate

Photo: HOUSE OF COMMONS. Port Moody-Coquitlam MP Bonita Zarrillo speaks in the House of Commons.

The MP for Port Moody–Coquitlam drew national headlines this week for pressuring the federal Liberals to give the same $250 rebate to seniors and people with disabilities as workers.

Bonita Zarrillo, the NDP critic for Infrastructure and Communities, as well as Disability Inclusion and Seniors, and the deputy health critic, criticized the governing Liberals in the House of Commons for excluding the elderly and disabled in the Working Canadians Rebate program.

Those cheques are expected to roll out next spring to the 18.7 million Canadians who worked in 2023 and who earned less than $150,000; retirees and people on social assistance are not eligible. The program will cost taxpayers $4.68 billion.

Zarrillo called the exclusion “a cruel and callous decision” for older and/or disabled Canadians.

“Seniors and persons with disabilities are hardest hit by rising costs driven by unchecked corporate greed, because they live on fixed incomes and already struggle to pay for medication and groceries,” Zarrillo stated.

“Yet the Liberals excluded them from their planned $250 rebate.

"We know Conservatives cut supports Canadians need and these Liberals always let people down. Will the government get real, reverse this cruel and callous decision and ensure seniors and persons with disabilities also get the relief they need?”

Terry Sheehan, the parliamentary secretary for Labour and Seniors, contended the ruling Liberals have “done the most for seniors” than previous governments and he asked for MPs’ support of the bill.