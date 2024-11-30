More snow is on the way Saturday night and Sunday, Prince George

Photo: Ted Clarke. More snow is in the forecast for the area over the weekend.

Prince George remains under a snowfall warning with another night of cold temperatures as well.

Snow is expected to accumulate 5-15 centimetres, with a north wind blowing at 20 km/h, Environment Canada reports.

Winds will ease later Saturday evening. Temperatures were expected remain steady around -10 C, with windchill making it feel closer to -19 C.

Milder temperatures are expected Monday.

Periods of snow will continue Sunday, with another 5 cm possible. Winds will shift to the south, gusting up to 40 km/h by the morning. The high temperature will reach -2 C, but the windchill will remain brisk, feeling like -16 C in the morning and -8 C in the afternoon.

On Sunday night, the snow will continue, with the potential for freezing rain late in the evening and overnight. Fog patches are expected to develop around midnight. Winds will remain southerly, gusting up to 40 km/h before tapering off in the evening.

For Monday, expect the weather to remain cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain, reaching a high of 5 C. Temperatures will stay mild with a low of 1 C in the evening, accompanied by a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

On Tuesday, look for periods of rain throughout the day, with highs around 5 C and a low of 3 C at night.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 5 C. The night will be cloudy with temperatures dipping to -3 C.

A cloudy Thursday is expected with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and temperatures around the freezing mark. The low overnight will drop to -2 C.

Friday's forecast calls for clouds and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, with a high of 1 C.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Pine Pass and for Stuart-Nechako, Quesnel (especially near the Cariboo Mountains), McGregor and Williston.