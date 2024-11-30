Coquitlam RCMP trying to identify man involved in minor altercation

Photo: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after an altercation.

On Friday, Nov. 29, at approximately 11 a.m. a minor altercation occurred between two individuals near the public washrooms in Gates Park, 2300 Reeve St. in Port Coquitlam.

RCMP did not provide any details about the altercation in a press release.

The person of interested is described as an Asian male, 50 years old with a medium build.

He was wearing a blue baseball hat, beige jacket, blue shirt, blue pants with black socks and carrying a small blue umbrella with a wooden handle.

“We are asking anyone who may recognize this individual to contact our investigators at 604-945-1550,” said Sgt. Alexa Hodgins. “We are also asking anyone who may have witnesses this interaction or has additional information to contact the Coquitlam RCMP and quote file number 2024-31561.”

Coquitlam RCMP can be reached at 604-945-1550