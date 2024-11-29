Charity organizations struggle with post strike

Photo: VGH and the UBC Hospital Foundatio The Canada Post strike is affecting fundraising efforts for VGH and the UBC Hospital Foundation.

VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation representatives say that the Canada Post strike, now in its second week, is significantly impacting the Millionaire Lottery, one of the province’s largest and most vital fundraising campaigns for health care.

“Mail campaigns are a crucial way for us to connect with supporters and raise awareness about the VGH Millionaire Lottery,” Angela Chapman, president and CEO of VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation," said.

“The strike has severely impacted our ability to reach ticket buyers, many of whom rely on mailed materials to participate. This will certainly affect the funding of much needed equipment and medical research this year provided by our Foundation to the world-class healthcare teams at VGH and UBC Hospital.”

The VGH Millionaire Lottery has raised over $90 million and supports VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, the leading charity investing in health care innovation in B.C.

All proceeds help fund equipment, research, and treatment options offered at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

“This is a critical time for health care in BC,” Chapman said. “By purchasing a ticket, you’re not only entering for a chance to win incredible prizes, but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families.”

Canada Post has warned that even after the strike is resolved, mail delivery will resume on a “first-in, first-out” basis, and they caution that a national strike of any length will impact service to Canadians well after the strike activity ends, and processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal. The foundation is exploring additional digital outreach and innovative solutions to engage with British Columbians.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are available at 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 for $300, and 25 for $600. The lottery also offers exciting additional games: the 50/50 PLUS lottery, with a potential jackpot of up to $3 million (depending on ticket sales), and the return of the Daily Cash PLUS game, featuring 105 days of winning and $400,000 in all-cash prizes. Each day will have two winners, except for the final Friday, which will award one $75,000 winner, one $50,000 winner, and one $25,000 winner.

For more information on the VGH Millionaire Lottery visit www.millionairelottery.com.

In Person: Tickets are available at London Drugs locations The final deadline to purchase tickets is midnight on Jan. 10, 2025.