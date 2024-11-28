Man on probation for possession of child pornography allowed to attend Christmas party

Photo: CITIZEN FILE PHOTO. The Prince George courthouse.

A Prince George Provincial Court judge amended the probation order for a man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, so that he could attend a local charity’s Christmas party.

Joseph Edward Graff, who was born in 1980, applied Nov. 28 for an exception so that he could attend the event on Friday, Dec. 6.

Graff had been charged in 2020 with an offence that took place Dec. 12, 2019 in Prince George. He pleaded guilty in July 2022 and was sentenced in March 2023 to a six-month conditional sentence in the community and 18 months probation.

Graff’s 2023-imposed conditions include not attending any place, such as a park, community centre or theatre, where children under age 16 may be present. He also must have no direct or indirect contact with, or be in the presence, of anyone under 16.

The Crown did not oppose Graff’s application to attend the Christmas party and told Judge David Simpkin that there had been no case of non-compliance with his probation terms and conditions.

Graff was in court with a representative of the organization holding the event, who wrote a letter in support of Graff’s application.

While the name of the local non-profit was used in court, The Citizen has decided against publishing it to protect its staff and clients.

Simpkin said that while the event is aimed at an adult clientele, an invitation was extended to family and friends, which could include children under age 16.

“What's proposed here is not that Mr. Graff will be left to his own devices at a Christmas party, but rather that he will be accompanied at all times by a representative or a one-on-one worker,” Simpkin said.

Simpkin warned Graff that if he breached any term or condition of his probation order, then he could be charged and convicted of a new criminal offence, have a criminal record and be sent to jail.