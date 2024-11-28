Moving vehicle struck by dump truck tire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Photo: Alanna Kelly

A woman was driving along Highway 1 on Thursday when a tire came off a dump truck and struck the front of her vehicle.

Just before 11 a.m., a dump truck was travelling eastbound when two trailer tire came off. One of the tires careened across the median between the highway.

A vehicle in the opposite direction, travelling westbound, was hit head-on by the tire. The vehicle was heavily damaged with the tire hitting the front of it.

Paramedics and police officers headed to the scene east of exit 104: No. 3 Road.

BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Rachelle Bown says an ambulance with primary care paramedics and an ambulance with advanced care paramedics responded.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in stable condition,” says Bown.

A woman posted on social media that it was her vehicle that was hit with the tire.

“It was me. No major injuries thankfully,” she wrote.

Officers with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement along with BC RCMP Highway Patrol officers were on the scene.

Traffic was impacted in both directions between Abbotsford and Chilliwack for an hour while police investigated.

Serious incidents on Highway 1

Earlier this month, there were a number of serious crashes on Highway 1.

On Nov. 8, a transport truck driver lost control as he was descending the westbound curve and flipped the vehicle over.

An Alberta man, 28, has now been ticketed for driving without care and attention contrary to the Motor Vehicle Act, which is a fine of $368 and six points against his licence.

On Nov. 12, two people were badly injured when they got out of their vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash. Five people were transported to hospital, two with minor injuries and three in serious condition.

On Nov. 22, a serious collision on Highway 1 near No. 3 Road resulted in a vehicle catching fire and people being injured.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said people were injured, but no further details about how many people or the extent of injuries were provided.

This year alone, commercial vehicles have crashed into bridges or overpasses 14 times on just Highway 1.

Glacier Media reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for a comment on the influx of serious crashes but did not hear a response back at the time of publication.