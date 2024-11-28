BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders

Photo: The Canadian Press Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour.

Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.

Police, city, stadium and transport officials say 160,000 fans have tickets for the shows on Dec. 6, 7 and 8, and up to 40 per cent are international travellers.

The officials say in a news release and briefing that overnight camping outside the stadium will be banned, roads around the stadium will be closed from noon to midnight on show days, and a fence will be erected around the stadium perimeter early next week.

They say fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to avoid the stadium district in downtown Vancouver on the three days.

Fans who downloaded their tickets before Nov. 16 are being asked to redownload them to make sure they have the most up-to-date information.

The briefing was told the stadium bathrooms will be modified because up to 95 per cent of concertgoers are expected to be female.